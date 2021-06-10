Burleson & Company LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.59. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

