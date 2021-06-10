Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 17,883 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 3.1% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.40. 1,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,323 shares of company stock valued at $49,397,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

