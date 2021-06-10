Burleson & Company LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.68. 20,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,329. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.25.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.