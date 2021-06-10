Burleson & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.70. 209,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,873,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $191.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

