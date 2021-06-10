Burleson & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.39. 5,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,382. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $121.51 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

