Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.68

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 19295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.37.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

