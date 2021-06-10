Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 159.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $682.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $649.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $286.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $332.80 and a 12-month high of $692.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

