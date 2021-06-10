Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,574 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

