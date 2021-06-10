Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $121.51 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

