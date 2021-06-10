Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $442.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $452.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,798 shares of company stock worth $11,304,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

