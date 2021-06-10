Brunner Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.70 (LON:BUT)

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BUT stock opened at GBX 992.20 ($12.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £423.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 950.94. Brunner Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 712 ($9.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

In related news, insider James Sharp bought 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.75) per share, for a total transaction of £20,488.21 ($26,767.98).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

