Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.18. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$47.58, with a volume of 131,850 shares changing hands.

BEP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.58.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -121.61%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

