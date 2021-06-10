Brokers Offer Predictions for Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on THO. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Thor Industries stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.43. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

