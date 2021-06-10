Brokers Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

NYSE:FNV opened at $153.45 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $3,871,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

