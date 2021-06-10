Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a report released on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

UBSI stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after buying an additional 1,450,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after buying an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,972,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

