Brokerages Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Price Target at $283.50

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $564,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,439 shares of company stock valued at $10,177,992. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lennox International by 24.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 284.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LII stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.83. 517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.37. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $212.07 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

