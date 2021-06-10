Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) PT at $125.71

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $68,631,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $85,091,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 634,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.96. 12,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,597. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -332.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

