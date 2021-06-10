Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Target Price at $1.33

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,004. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.61.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

