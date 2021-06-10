Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Price Target at $8.07

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.07.

ACB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACB opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.