Brokerages Set Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) PT at $3.40

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins started coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.89. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

