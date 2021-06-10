Brokerages Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT at $48.00

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

AKZOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,599. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $1.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

