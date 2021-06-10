Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post $7.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.45 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $32.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.12. The company had a trading volume of 175,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.36. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 133.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

