Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report $245.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.98 million and the lowest is $214.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $42.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 484.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $426,065,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

