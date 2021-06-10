Brokerages Expect Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oblong’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Oblong reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oblong will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oblong.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 70.39%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Oblong in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Oblong during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oblong during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

OBLG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.18. Oblong has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oblong (OBLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.