Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to announce sales of $90,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $7.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.63 million to $50.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%.

SOLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

SOLO opened at $4.69 on Monday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $529.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

