Brokerages Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 million, a PE ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

