Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. 558,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,670. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.13.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

