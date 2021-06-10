Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.22 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $16.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $20.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $206.57. The stock had a trading volume of 729,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.29. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $124.74 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

