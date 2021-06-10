Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.30). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Radius Health by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,833. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

