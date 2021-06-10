Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $117.12. 845,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

