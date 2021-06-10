Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $13.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.39 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $55.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 billion to $56.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $56.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

