Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCO opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.45. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

