Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

CFR traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

