Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTVCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Britvic has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

