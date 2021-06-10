British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,811 ($36.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,765.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,044,590 and have sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

