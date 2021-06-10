Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Boosted by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 186,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 362,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,755,246. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

