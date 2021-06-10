Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $25.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,517.10. 24,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,336.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,505.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

