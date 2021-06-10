Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,207 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $44,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

FNDA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.80. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

