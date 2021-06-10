Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,056 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.34% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 166,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.99. 10,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.33. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $75.15.

