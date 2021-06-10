Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,009 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,362. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

