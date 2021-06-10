Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 13.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

