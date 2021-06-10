Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

