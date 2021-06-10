Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,080,000 after buying an additional 310,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.65.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

