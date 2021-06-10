Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73.

