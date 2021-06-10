BoringDAO Price Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $417.93 or 0.01126136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $43.65 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00900511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.83 or 0.08862013 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,439 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.