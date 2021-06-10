BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,330 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.