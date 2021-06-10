Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $48.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRLXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Boralex alerts:

OTCMKTS BRLXF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. 1,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77. Boralex has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.