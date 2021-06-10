Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.52. 5,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

