Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Reduced by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Booking by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Booking by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,314.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.33, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,357.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

