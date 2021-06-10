BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,816 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.